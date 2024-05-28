BRS nominee Rakesh Reddy will win MLC bye-polls: Vaddiraju Ravichandra

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 May 2024, 08:23 PM

BRS MP, V Ravichandra speaking to the media in Khammam on Tuesday.

Khammam: The BRS candidate for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduates’ constituency MLC bye-election, A Rakesh Reddy was going to win the election with a huge majority, asserted MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra. After a thorough analysis of the polling pattern, it was found that the graduate voters felt that Rakesh Reddy, who was educated, good-natured, a good orator was the right candidate and supported him in the election.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday along with party district president, MLC Tata Madhusudhan, Ravichandra thanked the BRS leaders, activists, sympathisers and graduates who worked hard and campaigned for Rakesh Reddy’s victory. Responding to the call of the party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao, the party ranks would organise the Telangana Statehood decennial celebrations. Chandrashekhar Rao led the statehood movement on the path of non-violence, achieved the State and developed it in all ways, he said.

The Congress government which was eager to alter the signs of development of the BRS regime with hatred towards the first Chief Minister of Telangana, could not be able to remove Chandrashekhar Rao’s place in the hearts of the people of Telangana, the MP noted. Madhusudhan thanked Chandrashekhar Rao for fielding Rakesh Reddy in MLC bye-election, the party working president KT Rama Rao, former ministers T Harish Rao and the party leader RS Praveen Kumar for their enthusiastic election campaign.

He also thanked the party in-charges, leaders and workers who worked hard for the victory of the BRS candidate Rakesh Reddy from village level to mandal level, from division level to constituency level in the district. The MLC stated that it was not possible for anyone to alter the formidable mark left on Telangana by former Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao. He sought to know what the role of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was in the Telangana movement.

Everyone knows that Revanth Reddy aimed his rifle at Telangana activists during the statehood movement, he noted. The party leaders Bellam Venu, Uppala Venkataramana, Talluri Jeevan, Tajuddin, B Tirumala Rao and others were present.