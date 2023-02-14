BRS NRIs to organise social activities on February 17, marking CM K Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday

The BRS representatives were asked to organise programmes like helping orphans on a large scale.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Tue - 14 February 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: BRS NRI coordinator Mahesh Bigala has called upon NRIs from all parts of the world to celebrate the birthday of BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who was responsible for the Telangana State formation. On the occasion his birthday on February 17, the BRS party members have been requested to organise blood donation camps and plant saplings as part of the Green Challenge in different countries.

The BRS representatives were asked to organise programmes like helping orphans on a large scale. Mahesh said the development and welfare schemes implemented in Telangana have become a role model for the country. He said that the progress achieved mainly in agriculture, industrial, IT and power sectors, has been commendable. He stated that welfare schemes are being successfully provided to the poor and weaker sections.

