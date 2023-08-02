Crop loan waiver: KTR urges party members to hold grand celebrations across Telangana

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao ordered release of Rs 19,000 crore to lender banks towards pending installments under the crop loan waiver scheme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:59 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao urged the party members to hold grand celebrations throughout the State following Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s directive to expedite the farmer loan waiver programme. Lauding the decision, he expressed his contentment with the government’s continuous efforts in supporting and developing farmers for over nine years.

The BRS leaders, have been encouraged to organise celebratory events alongside the farming community, specifically focusing on the loan waiver issue. Rama Rao requested the party MLAs, constituency in-charges, and district presidents to arrange extensive celebrations involving farmers in every village, mandal, constituency, and district headquarters.

Despite the Assembly session commencing from Thursday, the MLAs have been advised to coordinate these festivities in their respective constituencies. Rama Rao emphasised the involvement of cooperative societies and Rythu Bandhu Samithi’s representatives in these celebrations.

