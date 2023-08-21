BRS plans to make Greater Hyderabad its fortress

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the BRS, along with its friendly party, the AIMIM, would win all the 29 seats in the erstwhile Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts.

By Sandeep Erukala Updated On - 09:04 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which has kept the development of the capital region as one of its top priorities, is now planning to make the Greater Hyderabad region a bastion of the party. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, while announcing the list of BRS candidates for the Assembly polls on Monday, said the BRS, along with its friendly party, the AIMIM, would win all the 29 seats in the erstwhile Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts.

“I have no iota of doubt that the BRS along with AIMIM will win all the 29 seats in the erstwhile Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts,” he said, indicating that the BRS was confident that it had strengthened its position in the GHMC limits, especially in the Assembly constituencies. Prior to the 2014 Assembly elections, the Telugu Desam party had won 10 out of the 24 seats. The BJP, which had an alliance with the TDP, secured five seats while the Congress had drawn a blank.

In the 2014 elections, the BRS had won just the three constituencies of Secunderabad, Malkajgiri and Patancheru. With Industries Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao laying special focus on GHMC limits, the BRS had won 14 of the 24 seats in the 2018 elections. In fact, in 2018, the BRS wrested from the TDP all the seats that Naidu’s party won in 2014. Even in the TDP favoured constituencies of Serilingampally, Kukatpally, Rajendranagar, Maheswaram and Qutbullapur, the BRS unfurled its victory flag. Thus a strong foundation was laid by the BRS party to make the GHMC limits its fortress.

For the 2023 elections, save for the Uppal seat, where the party is fielding Bandaru Lakshma Reddy, and holding the announcement of candidates for Nampally and Goshamahal, the BRS has renominated a majority of sitting MLAs in the 29 constituencies. In the Secunderabad Cantonment Board constituency, the party is fielding G Lasya Nanditha, daughter of the late MLA G Sayyanna.