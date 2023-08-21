BRS-MIM ‘yaraana’ to continue; No truck with Left

21 August 23

Hyderabad: In a significant development, BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday reiterated the continuation of friendship between his party and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Telangana. At the same time, he also made it clear that the BRS was no more in an alliance with the Left parties.

“Together, we are confident to win all 29 Assembly seats in Hyderabad as well as 17 MP seats in the entire State,” he said while addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan.

The announcement reaffirms the strong bond between both the parties, reflecting a longstanding relationship between the BRS and AIMIM that predates the formation of Telangana State. The two parties have consistently maintained an alliance, often with shared goals and interests.

During a recent Assembly session, AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi had praised the Chief Minister for his minority-friendly leadership and commitment to the socio-economic empowerment of these communities. The Chief Minister too has maintained that their relation was beyond politics.

However, Chandrashekhar Rao made it unequivocally clear that there would be no alliance with the Left parties, sending ripples through the Left parties in Telangana. Both the CPI and CPI (M) were hoping for a revival, especially after the BRS’s victories in Nagarjuna Sagar and Munugode bypolls, in alliance with them.

The move appears to be a strategic response to the Left parties’ decision to form an alliance with the Congress as part of the I.N.D.I.A alliance at the national level. Despite Left leaders maintaining that they were open to aligning with the BRS in Telangana, the Communist collaboration at the national level with the Congress appears to have played a role in the cutting of ties with them in Telangana.