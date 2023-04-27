BRS Plenary: Keshava Rao stresses on need for CM KCR’s visionary leadership in country

Keshava Rao said while PM Modi was looting nation for Adani Group’s cause, Chief Minister was striving for welfare of the poor

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:17 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Hyderabad: Stressing on the need for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s dynamic leadership for the nation’s progress, BRS MP K Keshava Rao said while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was looting the nation for the Adani Group’s cause, the Chief Minister was striving for welfare of the poor.

Speaking at the BRS plenary here on Thursday, the MP said the Chief Minister and the party cadre were the real strengths of the BRS. Party workers had played a crucial role in ensuring the BRS victory in the last Assembly elections. With the same spirit, all the leaders and workers in coordination should ensure the party’s growth with focus on its national mission, he said.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is a great visionary leader I have come across in my long political tenure. What successive union governments could not achieve in 75 years, was achieved by him in just nine years,” Keshava Rao said.

By constructing the magnificent Yadadri temple, the 125 feet Dr BR Ambedkar statue and the Secretariat complex, Telangana was drawing the attention of the entire nation for its comprehensive development, the MP said.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee had praised the Telangana government’s revolutionary schemes in health and medicine and the reforms introduced in public health, he said, adding that the nation needed a progressive leader like Chandrashekhar Rao, who was for nationalization of PSUs and against privatization of the country’s public resources.