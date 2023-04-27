BRS will win 90 to 100 seats in next Assembly elections, says KTR

Though there was a change in name from TRS to BRS, the party’s DNA, agenda, party symbol, philosophy and leader had not changed, said KT Rama Rao

By S. Sandeep Kumar Published Date - 07:00 AM, Thu - 27 April 23

BRS Working President and IT Minister KT Rama Rao sharing party’s future plans, on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: As the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) prepares to celebrate its first Formation Day after the transformation from TRS into BRS, Working President KT Rama Rao on Wednesday shared the party’s future plans, stressing that though there was a change in name, the party’s DNA, agenda, party symbol, philosophy and leader had not changed.

BRS prospects in the Assembly elections

The BRS will win 90 to 100 seats. Our Chief Minister candidate is K Chandrashekhar Rao. The Congress and the BJP should also declare their Chief Minister candidates so that the people can analyze and decide. Congress will be at a distant second from us, and the BJP will lose deposits in 100 seats.

BRS plenary on Thursday

It will be a general body meeting with 279 elected representatives. There will be party administrative resolutions and political resolutions. It will start at 11 am and continue post lunch.

What next after BRS Atmeeya Sammelanams

On May 1, Labour Day, there will be BRS Karmikha Sammelanams. This will be followed by Yuvajana Sammelanams from June. The State government’s achievements in the education sector and employment opportunities will be showcased to the youth.

Talk of KTR as CM

Our leader is yet to turn 70. The President of the United States Joe Biden is 80 and he wants to run for another term. Why should our leader retire? He is our identity.

When a Chief Minister wins three times consecutively, the entire country will take notice. He will make an impactful debut in national politics and what kind of impact it will be, only time can say.

Response for BRS in Maharashtra

Maharashtra was part of Hyderabad State and many Telugu origin families reside in the State. More so, farmers, youth and all sections are impressed with Telangana model of governance. BRS will campaign for Janata Dal (S) in the Karnataka Assembly elections, followed by activities in Andhra Pradesh. Hyderabad will be the epicentre with focus on neighbouring States.

Charges against Special Investigation Teams

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath constituted an SIT on the murder of two convicts in media presence. When UP government’s SIT can be fair and welcomed, how can Telangana government’s SIT be bad? When Modiji was Gujarat Chief Minister, he described the CBI as Congress Bureau of Investigation. There were 105 question paper leaks during BJP regimes in different States. Not a single Minister or official was sacked nor any compensation was offered to candidates. Why should such demands be made in Telangana? This is illogical and irrational.

Delay by Governors in clearing Bills

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that British colonial practices and names should be abolished. The Governor system was also constituted by the British. People should think about the significance of such system.

Not Telangana alone, there is conflict in Tamil Nadu, New Delhi, Kerala and West Bengal. India is the world’s largest democracy and we are held to ransom by nominated positions and people. Should elected public representatives rule or nominated persons dominate the government? Why delay bills and force governments to approach the Supreme Court? Is this a functional democracy?

The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant story

Till the Bailadila mining area is under the control of Adani Group, whoever is bidding will eventually be taken over by POSCO or Adani. Secondly, the union government has issued rules prohibiting PSUs from bidding for other PSUs. With a little bit of effort and one statement, tremors were created in Andhra politics. All the parties in the State were in a Catch 22 situation to comment on the Modi government. That is KCR.

Opposition parties failed to articulate Modi-Adani connection

Stating that opposition parties failed in articulating the unholy nexus between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Adani Group, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said unless the impact of the BJP government’s special allocations to Adani on the lives of the common man was conveyed to the people, the loot would continue.

It was strange that common people had to pay GST on milk and curd and there was no GST for Adani Group while taking over the Jaipur Airport. How can such rules be justified? They have veto power in GST council and they call the shots, he said.

People need to think that there is GST on milk, curd, medicines but no tax on transfer of assets. While corporate giants are being spared of taxes, common people are being burdened with taxes. When free power was announced to farmers, it was dubbed as revdi or freebies. What about waiving off corporate loans worth Rs.12 lakh crore?

“Did you come across any news about corporate companies’ owners committing suicide? They just flee abroad,” he said.