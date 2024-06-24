BRS protests against turncoat MLA Dr. Sanjay Kumar in Karimnagar

BRS activists led by district president GV Ramakrishna Rao staged a protest and raised slogans against Sanjay Kumar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 June 2024, 04:41 PM

BRS cadre led by district president GV Ramakrishna Rao staging protest in Karimnagar town on Monday.

Karimnagar: The district unit of the BRS staged a protest at Telangana Chowk here against Jagtial MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar, who joined the Congress party on Sunday.

BRS activists led by district president GV Ramakrishna Rao staged a protest and raised slogans against Sanjay Kumar. Though they tried to burn the effigy of the MLA, police foiled their attempt. Ramakrishna Rao demanded that Sanjay Kumar resign from his MLA post and join the Congress since the legislator was elected only because of the hardwork of BRS workers.

Sanjay Kumar, who came to politics with the support of BRS president Chandrashekhar Rao, quit the party after enjoying different positions during the last 10 years, he said, adding that BRS MLAs, who quit the party would not be allowed to move in their constituencies.

In Jagtial, BRS district president K Vidhyasagar Rao, Zilla Parishad chairperson Dava Vasantha and other party leaders staged a dharna in front of Sanjay Kumar’s hospital in Jagtial. Party cadre also burnt the effigy of the MLA.