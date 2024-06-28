BRS jabs Modi over Delhi airport roof collapse

Terminal 1, which was recently expanded to accommodate more passengers, was inaugurated by PM Modi in March.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 June 2024, 02:56 PM

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday over the collapse of a portion of a roof at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1 amid heavy rain that killed one person.

Calling Modi “PRime Minister”, BRS took to its official ‘X’ handle. “Election PR stunt by Prime Minister gone wrong. Prime Minister @narendramodi had opened an unfinished extension of the Terminal 1 in Delhi Airport in March 2024 to fuel his PR for the General Elections. The result is what we see today. 1 dead and several injured because of one man’s madness for promoting himself. From roof leakages to paper leakages, Modi 3.0 is proving to be a disaster,” the party said in a post.

A section of the roof at Terminal 1 (T1) of Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi collapsed at around 5 am on Friday, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries. The incident occurred amid heavy rainfall in the national capital.

The civil aviation ministry on Friday said heavy rain has resulted in the collapse of the canopy of Delhi airport T1. Flight operations have been suspended at Terminal 1, which is used for domestic flights, till further notice.

