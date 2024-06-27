Revanth admits ‘lack of coordination’; Jeevan Reddy calms down

CM Revanth Reddy, who is also the TPCC president, admitted that there was a lack of coordination and that the PCC did not take the necessary steps which had led to the situation where MLC T Jeevan Reddy had threatened to resign from his post.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 June 2024, 09:16 PM

Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, following an uproar within the party over the induction of Jagtial MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar into the party, on Thursday admitted that there was a lack of coordination and that the PCC did not take the necessary steps, which had led to the situation where MLC T Jeevan Reddy had threatened to resign from his post.

The Chief Minister admitted to this folly on part of the PCC, which he heads, while replying to queries on the issues that cropped up within the party after the induction of BRS MLAs Sanjay Kumar and Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, with him personally said to have engineered both the defections.

Also Read Jagtial: Congress witnesses internal turmoil after BRS MLA joins party

“There was lack of coordination from our end and the PCC did not take the necessary measures, leading to a chaotic situation,” he admitted, at the same time, stating that the party would utilise the experience and services of Jeevan Reddy.

Meanwhile, Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy appeared to have mellowed down after meeting the party high command and Revanth Reddy in New Delhi on Thursday. Objecting the entry of the BRS MLA into the party, the Congress MLC had said that he was humiliated that the decision in his constituency was taken without consulting or informing him. Though IT Minister D Sridhar Babu and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka appealed to the MLC to reconsider his decision, he had stood firm.

After being summoned by the high command to Delhi on Wednesday, Jeevan Reddy met AICC Telangana incharge Deepadas Munshi and Revanth Reddy, after which he calmed down. Though there were rumours that he might be inducted into the State cabinet, the Chief Minister indirectly denied this, and at the same time, also brushed aside speculations about a Cabinet expansion.

“Due to false reports in a section of media, people are in confusion. I am the Education Minister and not a part time Minister. There is no portfolio vacant and there are Ministers for all portfolios,” Revanth Reddy said, also stating that all exams were conducted smoothly and efficiently by the Education department.