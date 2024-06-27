KCR vows to continue fight for Telangana’s development

He emphasised the need for continued vigilance and activism under the Congress rule to ensure the State's progress.

Hyderabad: Brushing aside recent electoral setbacks, BRS president and Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday reaffirmed his commitment to Telangana’s development and emphasised the need for continued vigilance and activism under the Congress rule to ensure the State’s progress.

“We have a history of sacrificing many positions for achieving the goal of Telangana Statehood. The post of the Chief Minister is not a big deal for me compared to the achievement of Telangana itself,” he said, while addressing hundreds of supporters at his Erravelli residence.

Chandrashekhar Rao reminisced about the strides made in providing essential facilities such as irrigation, drinking water, and electricity supply, which led to the remarkable progress of Telangana under his leadership within the past decade. However, he expressed concerns about the current state of Telangana under Congress rule.

The BRS chief criticised the Congress for making deceptive electoral promises and failing to fulfill them. He pointed out that numerous initiatives by the previous BRS government including Kalyana Lakshmi, KCR Kits, Rythu Bandhu and even cheques from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund among others, have been discontinued. He stressed that the people were realising the impact of the failed promises of the Congress.

“People are worried that many schemes initiated by the previous BRS government are not available to them,” he stated, reassuring his supporters that the BRS would continue its long journey for Telangana’s betterment.

Chandrashekhar Rao also called on BRS activists to remain patient and persistent in addressing public issues, stating that the people would eventually see through the Congress’s deceit. He emphasised the importance of staying connected with the people to rebuild trust and support for the BRS. “Our long journey of 25 years for Telangana has not stopped. The day will soon come when we will be seated in the Assembly with twice as much support from people,” he declared, evoking cheers from the crowd.

He criticised the deteriorating governance of the Congress, asserting that their initial promises had fallen flat. He emphasised that the strength of the BRS was in its dedicated workers, who would emerge as future leaders. “Leaders might leave, but the party can create more,” he declared, urging his supporters to focus on public service.

On the occasion, the former Chief Minister announced plans to hold a series of meetings with party leaders and activists from various Assembly constituencies to strategise and mobilise support. He reiterated that the BRS would fight to protect Telangana’s interests and ensure that the State’s progress was not derailed.

Former Minister and Balkonda MLA Vemula Prashant Reddy, Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, former MLA T Jeevan Reddy and other leaders participated in the meeting.