BRS protests, files complaint against Bandi in Siddipet too

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:12 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

Siddipet: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders staged a protest against the derogatory remarks made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Bandi Sanjay against MLC K Kavitha.

BRS supporters including women burnt an effigy of Sanjay, terming his comments as insulting the entire women fraternity in the State. Warning Sanjay that they would not tolerate him making such comments against women, the women said Kavitha had won the hearts of the Telangana people by waging a long fight for the cause of a separate State by founding Bharat Jagruthi.

Later, the women leaders marched to One-Town Police in Siddipet town and lodged a complaint against Sanjay.