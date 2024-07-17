BRS leader condemns Justice Narasimha Reddy’s remarks against KCR

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 July 2024, 04:57 PM

Hyderabad: BRS leader Manne Krishank condemned the remarks of Justice (Retd) L Narasimha Reddy against former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and MLC K Kavitha while stepping down from the Commission of Inquiry on power purchases. He termed them inappropriate and disrespectful.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, Krishank welcomed the Supreme Court’s directions suggesting for removal of justice Narasimha Reddy as the commission’s chairman. He felt that Justice Narasimha Reddy’s unfounded remarks about Chandrashekhar Rao and Kavitha show his ill intentions. He pointed out that the former Chief Minister never made personal remarks against the commission and had only objected to the biased remarks made against him.

“Justice Narasimha Reddy made contradictory statements. He claimed that Chandrashekhar Rao did not respond to his notice and he had completed the inquiry report. How can he complete the inquiry report, if the latter did not submit his response? This reveals his biased nature,” he said.

The BRS leader also found fault with Narasimha Reddy for calling Kavitha guilty in the Delhi excise policy case, even though it was not proven till now. He called for action against Narasimha Reddy under Article 142 of the Constitution for undermining the Supreme Court’s directions.

Krishank also raised doubts over the role of Justice PC Ghosh, who is inquiring into the alleged irregularities of the Kaleswaram project and speaking frequently to the media as was mentioned by justice Narasimha Reddy in his statement released to the media, following his resignation. He urged for action against him as well.