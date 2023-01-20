BRS public meeting at Khammam leads to unity of secular parties: Gutha

Nalgonda: Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Friday said that the public meeting of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) held at Khammam led to unity of secular forces for better future of the country.

Speaking at a media conference here, Sukhender Reddy said that BRS meeting showed a direction for protection of secularism in the country by scuttling the efforts of BJP to create religious rift among the people for its political benefits. The public meeting also cleared the doubts among people on formation of BRS. It also gave a strong message to the people on the dire need to defeat the BJP government for adopting anti-people policies, he added.

He said that Karnataka former Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy did not attend the BRS public meeting as he was busy with preparation for his pada yatara ahead of the elections in his state. The MIM was a friendly party to BRS, but it was not invited to any of the meetings, he added.

Indirectly referring to the comments made by the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, he opined that there should be reciprocal relation between the Governor and the state government. The Telangana Governor kept pending seven bills which have passed by Legislature for the last four months. The Governor has the responsibility to accept the laws brought by the state government for the benefit of the people and development of the state. The Governor had not even rejected the seven bills, which could have made the government to adopt alternative ways, he regretted.

Replying to a question on the reported comments made by Panchayat Raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, he said that people would generally have less satisfaction on the performance of first time elected MLA, but BRS overcame it. The leaders, who would gain the faith of the people, would have no threat to their political future. There would be multiple factors for the defeat of any leader in the elections. Recollecting that he faced defeat in 2014 elections in his contest to Lok Sabha constituency of Nalgonda. Then, his name was in the hit list of naxalites that created a gap between the people and him due to security reasons. Victory in the elections was a cake walk for the leaders, who would not have enemies, he added.