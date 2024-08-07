BRS receives over 45,000 complaints on farm loan waiver within 48 hours

Hyderabad: In less than 48 hours after the BRS established a grievance cell, the party headquarters received over 45,000 complaints from farmers on the farm loan waiver implemented by the State government.

Former MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy said the grievance cell at Telangana Bhavan was receiving nearly 900 calls every hour, reflecting the widespread issues faced by farmers.

Addressing a press meet at Telangana Bhavan here on Wednesday, Sudharshan Reddy pointed out that the BRS had always maintained that the crop loan waiver should genuinely benefit farmers and not be just a formality.

But the sheer volume of complaints from farmers who did not have their loans waived, reveals otherwise. “In the last 48 hours alone, Telangana Bhavan has received about 3,562 phone calls and 42,984 WhatsApp messages, averaging 875 complaints per hour,” he said.

The former BRS legislator said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao had declared that a ration card was not mandatory to avail the crop loan waiver. However, complaints at the village level indicate that only farmers with ration cards had benefited, leaving many in distress. Issues like minor errors in Aadhaar cards, incorrect land records and even visa holdings had prevented many farmers from receiving the loan waiver.

He said Revanth Reddy had succumbed to pressure and was offering a superficial loan waiver, thus failing to provide real benefits to farmers. He questioned the necessity of government regulations that differ from banking standards and called for field-level meetings with farmers to review the loan waiver process.

Sudharshan Reddy also slammed the Cabinet sub-committee for limiting its review of the Rythu Bharosa scheme to mere inspections, leaving half of the farmers without loan waivers.

He vowed that the BRS would continue to fight for the farmers who were left out and announced plans to file a complaint with investigating agencies regarding the civil supplies scam.