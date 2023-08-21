BRS replaces Wyra sitting MLA with Madan Lal

BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao replaced the sitting MLA Ramulu Naik with B Madan Lal in Wyra Assembly constituency.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:34 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Khammam: Except for one seat, the BRS list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections announced on Monday has sitting and BRS candidates who lost in the previous elections retaining their positions.

With the announcement of the party tickets, followers of the MLAs and the leaders who were given tickets have celebrated by bursting crackers at the respective constituency headquarters in Khammam and Kothagudem districts.

In Khammam, Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, BRS city wing president P Nagaraju and others joined the celebrations.