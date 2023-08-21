BRS retains 7 MLAs, drops 3 in erstwhile Adilabad

Adilabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has retained seven sitting MLAs to be fielded from different Assembly segments of erstwhile Adilabad district in the forthcoming polls, while denying the ticket to three incumbent legislators of constituencies reserved for STs.

The BRS announced the candidature of Jogu Ramanna, Allola Indrakaran Reddy, G Vittal Reddy, Nadipelli Diwakar Rao, Balka Suman, Durgam Chinnaiah and Koneru Konappa for fielding from Adilabad, Nirmal, Mudhole, Mancherial, Chennur, Bellampalli (SC) and Sirpur (T) segments in ensuing elections to Telangana Legislative Assembly.

The party dropped incumbent MLAs Athram Sakku of Asifabad, Ajmeera Rekha Naik (Khanapur) and Rathod Bapu Rao (Boath). It replaced the three legislators with Bhukya Johnson Naik, Kova Laxmi and Anil Jadhav who would be fielded from Khanapur, Asifabad and Boath respectively.

Kova Laxmi is the Zilla Parishad chairperson of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. She had lost to Sakku, then with the Congress, by a margin of 171 votes in the 2018 elections. Earlier, in 2014, she contested on a BRS ticket (then TRS) and defeated Sakku by a margin of 8,837 votes. She is the daughter of former minister K Bheem Rao.

Anil Jadhav was earlier with the Congress, while Johnson Naik was an NRI who has been active with the BRS. Supporters of the announced candidates celebrated the occasion by bursting crackers.