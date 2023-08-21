BRS candidates list: Erstwhile Karimnagar sees three changes

The 13 Assembly constituencies in erstwhile Karimnagar district saw three changes in the BRS candidates from previous elections, with eight sitting MLAs being renominated.

Vemulawada legislator Chennamaneni Ramesh Babu was dropped from the list since his citizenship issue was still pending with the court. The ticket, instead went to Chalmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao, chairman of Chalmeda Ananda Rao Institute of Medical Sciences, Karimnagar. Narasimha Rao, who contested from the Karimnagar constituency in the 2014 assembly polls on a Congress ticket had joined the BRS in December 2021.

Meanwhile, the Korutla ticket went to Dr Kalvakuntla Sanjay Kumar, son of sitting Korutla MLA K Vidhyasagar Rao. It was based on the request of Vidhyasagar Rao, who is suffering from health issues that the ticket was allocated to his son. A doctor by profession, Sanjay Kumar has been active in politics for the last few years and has extensively toured the constituency to know the public’s problems and has also made efforts to solve them.

The third change was MLC Padi Koushik Reddy, who has been given the Huzurabad ticket. Though Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation chairman Gellu Srinivas Yadav had contested in the 2021 Huzurabad by-polls, he was given the ticket this time around. Koushik Reddy, who joined the BRS from the Congress before the Huzurabad by-polls, was elected as MLC under the MLA’s quota and has been the in-charge of the BRS Huzurabad constituency.

Peddapalli Zilla Parishad chairman Putta Madhu was given the Manthani ticket. Madhu, who won the 2014 elections, lost the election to Congress candidate Duddilla Sridhar Babu in 2018. Later, he contested the ZPTC elections and won as the ZP chairman.

On the other hand, Ministers KT Rama Rao (Sircilla), Gangula Kamalakar (Karimnagar) and Koppula Eashwar (Dharmapuri), retained their seats along with MLAs Rasamay Balakishan (Manakondur), Sunke Ravishankar (Choppadandi), Dasari Manohar Reddy (Peddapalli), Korukanti Chander (Ramagundam), Dr M Sanjay Kumar (Jagtial) and Vodithela Sathish Kumar (Husnabad).

