BRS scores with younger generation in Sangareddy

The MLAs are coming up with several programmes to make sure the young voters sail with the BRS.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 04:31 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Brs

Sangareddy: With the elections were fast approaching, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs and in-charges of Constituencies have intensified work on staying connected with the younger generation of voters who attained 18 years post the 2018 elections.

The MLAs are coming up with several programmes to make sure the young voters sail with the BRS. In such a programme, they were helping youngsters get driving licenses at their own expense in their respective constituencies, all through legal channels. Actually, the initiative was taken up by Finance Minister T Harish Rao in his constituency a few months ago.

Seeing the encouraging response, Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, who is also in charge of the Dubbaka Assembly Constituency, launched the programme in Dubbaka. The MP’s call got an overwhelming response as his office received 13,411 applications for driving licenses.

Inspired by the response, Medak MLA M Padma Devendar Reddy, Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran, Narsapur MLA C Madan Reddy, Zaheerabad MLA K Manik Rao, Narayankhed MLA M Bhupal Reddy, Handloom Corporation chairman Chintha Prabhakar, who is also in charge of Sangareddy constituency, also invited applications for getting the driving licenses issued to all the eligible. All the MLAs are also gearing up to open special offices for getting the licenses issued.

Apart from this, the MLAs had earlier taken up free coaching to job aspirants in their constituencies to support the young generation. The MLAs had also served free lunch to job aspirants who were coming to the libraries to prepare for competitive examinations. Harish Rao, who had provided free coaching for police job aspirants and Group job aspirants in Siddipet, was also arranging free lunch for job seekers coming to the District Library in Siddipet.

Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy had provided free coaching and boarding facility to police job aspirants, while Husnabad MLA V Sathish Kumar provided free coaching. The free lunch service is being extended at the District Library Sangareddy by Chintha Prabhakar as well. A considerable number of job seekers, who attended the free coaching provided by these MLAs, are all set to get police jobs after cracking the written examinations.

A BRS leader said the younger generation would play a key role in the coming elections. Since such supportive programmes would help them connect with the youth, the leaders are planning to come up with more such initiatives in the days to come.

Meanwhile, the party leadership is also strengthening the Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyardhi Vibhagam (BRSV) by forming new committees in all mandals. The leadership has plans to give different assignments to BRSV to stay connected with young voters.