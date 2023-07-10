BJP, Congress accepting leaders rejected by people and BRS, says Harish Rao

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said it was a shame that leaders who were rejected by the people and thrown out by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi were being accepted by Opposition parties like BJP.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:30 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

Sangareddy: Coming down heavily on the BJP-led Centre for its continuing discrimination against Southern States, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said it was a shame that leaders who were rejected by the people and thrown out by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi were being accepted by Opposition parties like the BJP and the Congress.

Stating that Telangana had received nothing from the Centre, which had failed to keep its promises and also withheld funds to the State, the Minister said the Centre had cheated the people of Telangana by refusing the State its rightful due, including the promised coach factory at Kazipet.

On the other hand, the BRS was working to fulfil the aspirations of the people, and even if the Opposition parties changed their presidents and brought in outdated leaders, the BRS would retain power for the third time in the next elections.

Appreciating MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy for the transformation of Patancheru, the Minister said the constituency would also get Metro Rail services after the next elections, as promised by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Earlier, Harish Rao inaugurated a Freedom Park and a branch of the District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) in Patancheru. Rao also unveiled a massive national flag at the Freedom Park, which was developed at a cost of Rs 3.26 crore. The DCCB branch was established with a budget of Rs 1.50 crore. The Minister also inaugurated the R&B guest house in Patancheru town, which was constructed with an outlay of Rs 2.40 crore.