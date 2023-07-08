| Telangana Getting Investments By On Its Own Not With Support Of Centre Harish Rao

Medak: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that Telangana was getting huge investments due to the policies of and support being extended by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s government, but not with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led union government. The minister has countered the Prime Minister’s comments made in Warangal meeting on Saturday.

Addressing the tribal farmers after presenting pattas of podu lands to tribals in Narsapur on Saturday, Harish Rao alleged that the BJP-led union government had diverted many projects from Telangana leave alone helping the youngest State in getting investments. He said that the union government had scrapped the proposed ITIR project which would have brought many companies to Telangana.

Rao has said that the Centre had proposed to set up a coach factory in Warangal with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore, but finally, they had set up a wagon factory which needs just Rs 500 crore investment. Pointing out the injustices done by the centre to State, Rao has said the Modi-led government had kept Rs one lakh crore grants pending to create troubles to Telangana government besides denying the setting up of Tribal University, Bayyaram Steel factory and many others.

He has said that the Centre had given seven mandals and the lower Sileru project to Andhra Pradesh at the time of the division. He has lashed out at the Prime Minister for criticising the Telangana government and Chief Minister.

Rao has demanded that the Centre come out with reasons as to why the union government departments were giving more awards to Telangana villages, Municipalities and other organisations if Telangana was not performing well really. He asked the BJP government to spell out why they were copying the welfare and government schemes launched by Telangana.

He accused Modi of criticising the Telangana government for political gain. He asked Modi to release all the pending funds besides setting up of Tribal Univeristy, Bayyaram Steel Plant, Coach factory, ITIR and other promised projects to Telangana if he really had any commitment for Telangana’s welfare.