BRS social media cell lodges complaint against Revanth Reddy

B Dinesh Chowdhary alleged that during a dharna at Indira Park, the Congress leader gave a provocative and instigating statement against the Chief Minister.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:58 PM, Wed - 11 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The social media cell of the Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) lodged a complaint with the Banjara Hills police against TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy for allegedly instigating people against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and provoking them to harm him.

B Dinesh Chowdhary, social media convenor of the party alleged that during a dharna at Indira Park on Monday, the Congress leader gave a provocative and instigating statement against the Chief Minister.

“We believe such statements are meant to instigate a section of people to wish and harm Chief Minister. These statements might be part of a larger conspiracy to promote enmity against popular public leader and create social unrest in the State,” stated Dinesh Chowdhary in the complaint.

The police are investigating.