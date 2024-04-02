KTR to serve legal notices to Congress leaders on phone tapping allegations

He also will serve legal notices to news outlets who are publishing these news without verifying the facts.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 April 2024, 11:10 AM

File photo of KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao decided to serve legal notices to three Congress leaders including Minister Konda Surekha for defamation and slanders, following their allegations against him over tapping their phones during the BRS regime.

He also will serve legal notices to news outlets who are publishing these news without verifying the facts. He demanded that they either apologise for their baseless and nonsensical allegations or face legal consequences.

While Minister Konda Surekha alleged that Rama Rao was indulged in phone tapping and threatening of some film personalities, Congress leader KK Mahender Reddy and Mahabubnagar MLA Yennam Srinivasa Reddy complained to the police that their phones were tapped by the police during the Assembly elections at the behest of the BRS working president.

Vexed with the negative propaganda against him, Rama Rao had recently initiated legal action against various television channels and digital media outlets including Google and Youtube for airing false news and causing defamation.

At least 20 news channels and digital media were served notices in this regard.