BRS supported panel bags eight directors posts in Sircilla Urban Cooperative Bank poll

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 June 2024, 11:35 PM

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)-supported panel won eight of 12 director posts in the Sircilla Urban Cooperative Bank during the election held on Thursday.

The party-supported candidate is likely to get elected as the bank chairman. All three political parties – BRS, Congress and BJP, extended their support to three different panels contesting in the cooperative bank elections.

A total of 61 candidates were the fray in the elections to 12 directors posts. With around 6,117 voters, the cooperative bank elections are considered equivalent to the ZPTC elections.

Interestingly, the BRS-supported panel had won six of 12 directors posts in the elections to the bank held in 2018 and bagged the bank chairman’s post.

While many expected the BRS-supported panel to lose as it was no more in power, the panel bagging eight directors posts along with the chairman’s post came as a shocker for its political rivals and as a major boost for the party in the district, represented by party working president KT Rama Rao in the Assembly.