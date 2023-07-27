BRS supports Azad’s demand to name Parliament building after Ambedkar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:54 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hyderabad: Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad‘s demand to name the new Parliament building after Dr BR Ambedkar and install the latter’s statue in the premises, has garnered support from the BRS.

MLC K Kavitha made an announcement in this regard, stating that the people of Telangana would stand firmly with the demand.

Chandrasekhar Azad, who visited Hyderabad for a two-day trip, paid a courtesy call to Kavitha, where both the leaders discussed their respective political policies and Telangana government’s initiatives for the welfare of Bahujans and Dalits in the State.

During the meeting, Azad also appreciated the Telangana government’s Dalit Bandhu scheme. Later, they visited the 125-feet statue of Dr BR Ambedkar near the State Secretariat and offered floral tributes. They also paid tributes to the Telangana martyrs at the Amara Jyothi memorial.

Speaking on the occasion, Kavitha thanked Azad for accepting the invitation to visit the iconic 125-feet statue of Dr Ambedkar installed by the Telangana government and also to meet Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. She said while there were serious efforts by some forces to alter history, the Chief Minister was working diligently to ensure Telangana’s historical significance endures.

She said the Telangana government was committed to uplift backward classes, SCs, STs, and minorities. She pledged to support Azad’s fight for the rights and welfare of marginalized communities. She also firmly endorsed Azad’s demand to install Ambedkar’s statue within the Parliament premises and to name the new Parliament building after Ambedkaer.

Azad emphasised the need to celebrate Ambedkar’s legacy, stating that those who had reservations about him during pre-independence era continue to harbour the same today. Commending the BRS party’s recognition as a national party, Azad wished that the party succeeds in its efforts. He also thanked the BRS MPs who extended their support during his protests in Delhi.

Azad lauded the efforts being made by the Chandrashekhar Rao government for upliftment of the marginalised sections of the society. He also condemned the violence against women in Manipur and called for immediate intervention by the Central government.