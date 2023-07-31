BRS suspends Zaheerabad mandal president

BRS district president Chintha Prabhakar said the party has suspended BRS Zaheerabad mandal president Huggelli Ramulu
Sangareddy: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) district president Chintha Prabhakar said the party has suspended BRS Zaheerabad mandal president Huggelli Ramulu on Monday on grounds of indiscipline.
Ramulu was also the president of the MRF Employees Association. Apart from acting against the party in Zaheerabad mandal, Ramulu was also working against the welfare of MRF employees, Prabhakar said.