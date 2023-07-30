Telangana: BJYM State Legal Cell convenor joins BRS

BJYM State Legal Cell convenor and Wanaparthy district in-charge Tekula Bhaskar Reddy joined the BRS in the presence of Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy

Hyderabad: In a major jolt to the BJP in Maheshwaram constituency, BJYM State Legal Cell convenor and Wanaparthy district in-charge Tekula Bhaskar Reddy joined the BRS in the presence of Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy at Badangpet on Sunday. About 400 BJP leaders and activists in Rangareddy district, took BRS membership on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said Opposition parties had turned a blind eye to the development in Telangana. While one Opposition was suggesting people to dry their clothes on electric wires, another leader was declaring that three hours of power supply was adequate for agriculture.

“The Opposition leaders are unable to understand the extent of development taking place in the State. They are speaking out of frustration,” she said.

Sabitha Indra Reddy said the BRS government had ended the decades of suffering by the people for drinking water and power. She pointed out that through Aasara pensions, the underprivileged sections were receiving financial assistance upto Rs 4,016 per month.

Further, the State government has significantly improved educational and medical facilities through various initiatives.

