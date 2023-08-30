BRS terms Congress’ SC/ST declaration as conspiracy

In an open letter addressed to Kharge, Sravan listed out Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's initiatives for the socio-economic empowerment of Dalits and tribals in Telangana over the last nine years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:44 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader Dasoju Sravan criticised the SC and ST declaration released by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, terming it a conspiracy to cheat Dalits and tribals in Telangana. He lashed out at TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, accusing him of attempting to mislead SC and STs with false promises.

In an open letter addressed to Kharge, Sravan listed out Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s initiatives for the socio-economic empowerment of Dalits and tribals in Telangana over the last nine years. He questioned the practicality of the promises made in SC and ST declaration, terming it as a misleading tactic by Revanth Reddy to garner some votes.

The BRS leader said the Chandrashekhar Rao government dedicated a staggering Rs.1,81,462 crore exclusively to empower Dalits and tribals between 2014-15 and 2023-24. He said despite the misleading campaign and false promises by the Opposition parties, the BRS will return to power for third consecutive term, hitting a hat-trick.

Speaking on the occasion, Sravan said the SC and ST declaration was desperate and power-driven attempt by the Congress rather than a genuine commitment to the welfare of these communities. He questioned the party’s historical neglect of SCs and STs in its five decades regime as against Chandrashekhar Rao’s nine year rule where efforts were made to improve their quality of life.

He cited the State government’s initiatives like establishment of separate schools and colleges, significant scholarship provisions, vocational training and placements for the SCs and STs for empowerment of the youth belonging to both the communities. He also explained about housing, healthcare, financial aid and education initiatives, which have substantially transformed the lives of SCs and STs.

Further, Sravan also called out the Congress for exploiting the legacy of revolutionary singer Gaddar for political gain. He exposed the party’s duplicity in honoring Gaddar, while disregarding the sacrifices of Dalits and tribals during peace talks with Maoists. He cautioned that the Congress’ misleading strategies cannot rupture the strong bond between the BRS and marginalised communities.