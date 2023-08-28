Dasoju Sravan dares Kharge to implement SC and ST Declaration in Congress-rules States

BRS senior leader Dasoju Sravan questioned the sincerity of the Congress party in releasing the SC and ST Declaration in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 AM, Mon - 28 August 23

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader Dasoju Sravan questioned the sincerity of the Congress party in releasing the SC and ST Declaration in Telangana. He took a jibe at AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, stating that the latter did not have adequate information about the measures taken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the empowerment and development of SC and ST communities in the State.

In a statement, Sravan said Kharge appears to be not well-informed about the initiatives undertaken by the BRS government. He highlighted a significant example within Congress MLA D Seethakka’s family, whose parents received land pattas for their Podu lands from the Telangana government. He pointed out that this contradicts with the Congress party’s assertions regarding land distribution.

Further, the BRS leader underscored the extensive distribution of Podu lands by the BRS government, encompassing around 4,01,405 acres allocated to 1,50,224 Adivasis across 2,845 tribal hamlets in the State. He likened the recent SC and ST declaration to celebratory drumming after a wedding, implying that the BRS government had already taken substantive action in this regard.

Sravan urged Kharge and the Congress to follow through on their promises, particularly in Congress-ruled states like Karnataka first before making such promises in States like Telangana. He said making declarations was insufficient, emphasising the need for tangible implementation of empowerment initiatives.

The BRS leader is also planning to shoot a missive to Kharge and the Congress central leadership, explaining the efforts and policies of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to uplift Dalits and tribals in Telangana.

“My letter will expose any attempts by the Congress, particularly Revanth Reddy, to mislead and manipulate the people of Telangana on the issue of SC and ST welfare,” he added.