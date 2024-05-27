BRS terms Uttam’s clarification on paddy auction as acceptance of irregularities

Further, the party demanded the Minister to respond to the issues raised by BRS working president KT Rama Rao rather than misleading the people.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 May 2024, 09:36 PM

Ravinder Singh

Hyderabad: The BRS termed Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy‘s clarification on the paddy auction as his clear acceptance of the alleged irregularities. Further, the party demanded the Minister to respond to the issues raised by BRS working president KT Rama Rao rather than misleading the people.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan here on Monday, former Civil Supplies Corporation chairman Ravinder Singh said Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy had accepted that only Rs 200 crore worth paddy was procured by the companies which participated in the auction of paddy stocks. He demanded to know why no action has been initiated against the companies which failed to lift the stocks, despite completion of the stipulated 90 days.

He demanded for immediate cancellation of the tenders and prove the honesty of the State government to maintain transparency. He also reiterated the demand for appointing an inquiry commission chaired by a sitting judge into the scam. He dared the BJP to prove its commitment and direct the Central agencies to probe into the multi-crore scam.

Further, Ravinder Singh questioned the logic behind the State government’s decision to fix the price of fine rice at Rs 57 per kg. He pointed out that such high price would have adverse impact on the market price and cause unnecessary burden on the common man.