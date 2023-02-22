BRS to contest from all 175 constituencies in AP: Thota Chandrasekhar

Telangana development model will be implemented in Andhra Pradesh for the latter's speedy development, after BRS is voted to power in the State, said Thota Chandrasekhar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:55 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi will contest from all the 175 constituencies in Andhra Pradesh during the next Assembly elections, party State president Thota Chandrasekhar announced on Wednesday. He said issues pertaining to farmers, youth and women were the party’s primary agenda. He said the nation was in critical condition, with farmers and youth suffering for lack of opportunities.

“Telangana development model will be implemented in Andhra Pradesh for the latter’s speedy development, after BRS is voted to power in the State,” he said. Along with the BRS cadre, he took out a rally in Vijayawada earlier and garlanded the statue of Vangaveeti Ranga at Bandar Road on Wednesday.

Speaking to mediapersons on the occasion, Chandrasekhar said the BRS was gaining more momentum in national politics and the same trend was continuing in Andhra Pradesh as well. He slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre which had done grave injustice to Andhra Pradesh without implementing the promises made under Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. He pointed out that the people of Andhra Pradesh were left in a lurch and did not even have a State capital even nearly nine years after bifurcation.

“If voted to power, the BRS will build the State capital within three to four years. We will also complete construction of the Polavaram project, establish Kadapa Steel Plant, Vizag railway zone, Duggarajapatnam port and implement other projects assured under AP Reorganisation Act,” he added.

The BRS AP president said the Congress was no more a force to reckon with and was in no position to confront the BJP. Hence, the BRS had come up with the slogan of ‘Ab ki Baar, Kisan Sarkar’ giving the much needed voice for the needy, he added.