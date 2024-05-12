BRS to focus on party activities after Lok Sabha polls

In this backdrop, Chandrashekhar Rao is learnt to have decided to reconstitute the party committees at all levels i.e. from village committees to the State executive committee.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 May 2024, 08:15 PM

Hyderabad: After the Lok Sabha poll results, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is planning to conduct organisational elections for various committees as part of its efforts to infuse fresh blood into the party.

Party president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao recently hinted in this regard. With over 60 lakh members, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi is one of the largest political parties in Telangana.

Also Read Candidates depend on silent campaigning in Adilabad

Since the party formation, the party leadership has been busy with either the Telangana Statehood movement or the State’s development and was largely relying solely on temporary arrangements for functioning.

However, after the 2018 Assembly elections, when KT Rama Rao took charge as the party working president, the party started focusing on party building from the grassroot level.

While the State executive committee has been already functioning, the party formed district level committees and Assembly constituency level commitees.

In the last couple of years, the party succeeded to strengthen itself at the grassroot levels by forming mandal, village and even ward level committees involving the party members and also those from its affiliated organisations.

Following the party’s defeat in the Assembly elections in December last year, the BRS conducted internal review meetings and discussed various organisational gaps where the party leaders made several suggestions including reorganising the party committees.

A few party leaders also got elected to the Assembly and the Council. Further, a few senior leaders like K Keshava Rao and Kadiyam Srihari who were holding the party posts also defected to the ruling Congress, leaving vacancies at the State level as well.

In this backdrop, Chandrashekhar Rao is learnt to have decided to reconstitute the party committees at all levels i.e. from village committees to the State executive committee.

Unlike earlier when most of the senior leaders were holding different positions within the government or the party, a majority of them are currently not holding any position.

“Reorganising the party committees serves multiple purposes. While the elected representatives will be able to focus on people’s issues and question the government on its failures, those who could not win the elections will be kept busy in the party activities and enable them to keep their cadre together.

Further, the party leadership is also keen to infuse young blood by giving priority to the party loyalists and the Telangana agitators, to strengthen the party further,” a senior party leader told Telangana Today.

Besides strengthening the party from grassroots level, Chandrashekhar Rao is keen to take the party closer to the people again by organising various programmes over the next a few months.