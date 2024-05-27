BRS to hold grand celebrations marking Telangana State formation

On June 2, known as Telangana Formation Day, celebrations will be held at Telangana Bhavan, the party's headquarters in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 May 2024, 09:39 PM

Hyderabad: Ahead of the 10th anniversary of Telangana State formation, BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday asked the party cadre to organise grand celebrations across the State. These celebrations were planned not only to commemorate the formation of Telangana State, but also to highlight the State’s development and achievements over the last ten years.

Accordingly, the festivities will begin on June 1 with a candlelight rally in Hyderabad. Starting at 7 pm, the rally will be conduct from the the Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial at Gun Park to the newly built Amara Jyoti at Tank Bund. Floral tributes will be paid to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to realise the State formation.

On June 2, known as Telangana Formation Day, celebrations will be held at Telangana Bhavan, the party’s headquarters in Hyderabad. This event, chaired by Chandrashekhar Rao, will mark the end of the decennial celebrations. Additionally, the BRS party will organise fruit and sweets distribution programmes in hospitals and orphanages across Hyderabad.

The grand finale of the celebrations will take place on June 3, with activities planned at BRS party offices in all districts across the State. On the occasion, both the party flag and the national flag will be hoisted. Sweets and fruits will be distributed in orphanages and hospitals in each district.

In a statement, Chandrashekhar Rao stated that the achievements of Telangana, from its formation to its progress over the past decade, were a testament to the work done by the previous BRS government. He called on the party members to organise and participate in these historic celebrations at village level to the State level, ensuring their grand success.