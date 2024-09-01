BRS urges govt to enhance emergency services, get army help

He urged the citizens against stepping out unless absolutely necessary, in the wake of widespread rains lashing across the State.

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao asked the party leaders, workers and public representatives to stay vigilant and participate in relief measures by assisting the flood-affected people across Telangana.

“Stay safe Telangana”, Rama Rao posted on X, appealing to the people for taking care of children and senior citizens at home. He also urged them to stay away from temporary structures and other dilapidated buildings which could cave in due to incessant rain.

Addressing the media persons separately in Nalgonda district, senior BRS legislator T Harish Rao called on the State government to enhance and expedite emergency services by deploying special teams to speed up relief and rescue operations across Telangana. He suggested that the government seek assistance from the armed forces and deploy helicopters if necessary to handle the situation more effectively.

Harish Rao emphasised the need for immediate action as several water bodies are at risk of overflowing and breaching of bunds. With weather officials forecasting heavy rains for the next two days, he urged the public to remain cautious and avoid venturing near flooded ponds and canals.