BRS warns of protests over injustice to slain leader Sridhar Reddy

Praveen Kumar along with the bereaved family members of Sridhar Reddy met DGP Ravi Gupta and submitted representation seeking stringent action against the culprits.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 May 2024, 10:35 PM

Hyderabad: BRS Nagarkurnool MP candidate RS Praveen Kumar on Monday called for a thorough investigation into the murder of Sridhar Reddy, a BRS leader from Lakshmipally village in Chinnambavi mandal of Kollapur constituency. He warned that if the State government fails to ensure justice for Sridhar Reddy within a week, the BRS will take up State-wide protests.

Praveen Kumar along with the bereaved family members of Sridhar Reddy met DGP Ravi Gupta and submitted representation seeking stringent action against the culprits. He stated that even four days after the murder, no arrests have been made, and complaints against Minister Jupally Krishna Rao have gone unaddressed.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Praveen Kumar criticised the inaction and pointed out that the police did not even question the followers of the Minister. “Sridhar Reddy’s father is seeking justice and arrest the accused. Though the Chinnambavi police were aware of the impending murder, they did not take preventive action,” he said.

He also condemned the protection provided to the accused, who held a press meet at Minister Jupally Krishna Rao’s residence. He questioned if the accused were given protection at the Minister’s residence, how the victim’s family can expect justice. He cautioned that without swift and decisive action, public confidence in the State’s law and order would be severely affected.

The BRS leader called for the dismissal of Minister Krishna Rao from the State Cabinet, along with suspension of the Chinnambavi SI and the police officers who allegedly colluded with him. He emphasised that the Chief Minister, who is also the Home Minister, must ensure the safety of the common people. “If the common man is not protected, then what is the need of the Home Minister?” he asked.