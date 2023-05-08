BRS will Dubbaka with bumper majority: Medak MP

MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said the Bharata Rashtra Samithi would secure a resounding victory in Dubbaka with a margin of one lakh votes

Siddipet: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said the Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would secure a resounding victory in Dubbaka with a margin of one lakh votes in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking at the BRS Athmeeya Sammelanam in Thoguta Mandal headquarters on Monday, Reddy said the people of Dubbaka had come to realize the false promises and claims made by sitting MLA M Raghunandan Rao. Reddy said Rao was claiming works done by BRS leaders as his own.

Praising the people of Thoguta for contributing land for the construction of Mallanna Sagar, Prabhakar Reddy said the people of the Siddipet district would always be indebted to them.

Lauding Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his efforts in transforming Dubbaka from a drought-prone area into a prosperous one by building a 50-TMC storage capacity irrigation project, he said BJP-led union government was ignoring the interests of Telangana and its people.

Telangana could have completed all the canals and minor canals a long time ago if the Centre had accorded national status to KLIS by granting enough funds, he said.