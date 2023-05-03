Siddipet: 100 Congress, BJP workers joins BRS in Dubbaka

Wed - 3 May 23

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is welcoming Congress, and BJP workers into BRS fold in Dubbaka on Wednesday.

Siddipet: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said the people of Dubaka Assembly Constituency had realised that development was possible only with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Addressing over 100 Congress and BJP workers who joined the BRS in his presence in Dubbaka on Wednesday, the MP said the people of Dubbaka would certainly elect a BRS candidate in the coming elections since they had realised that they did a mistake by sending a BJP candidate to the Assembly in the last election.

Reddy said the BRS government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would certainly meet the expectations of the people.