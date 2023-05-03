Medak MP presents cheque for Rs 5 lakh to bereaved family of BSF jawan

The MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy met the parents at their residence at Pedda Chekodu in Dubbaka Mandal on Wednesday and handed over the cheque

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:47 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is presenting Rs 5 lakh to cheque to bereaved praents of BSF Jawan at their residence at Pedda Chekodu village in Siddipet district on Wednesday

Siddipet: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy presented a cheque worth Rs 5 lakh to parents of BSF Jawan Bonguram Mahendar Reddy (25), who died at a training camp in Bhopal in March.

The MP, who had met Mahendar Reddy’s parents Srinivas Reddy and Latha had promised them financial support from the State government. He then took up the issue with the government and got granted the cheque granted.

The MP met the parents at their residence at Pedda Chekodu in Dubbaka Mandal on Wednesday and handed over the cheque.

