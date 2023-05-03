Medak MP presents cheque for Rs 5 lakh to bereaved family of BSF jawan

The MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy met the parents at their residence at Pedda Chekodu in Dubbaka Mandal on Wednesday and handed over the cheque
Siddipet: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy presented a cheque worth Rs 5 lakh to parents of BSF Jawan Bonguram Mahendar Reddy (25), who died at a training camp in Bhopal in March.
The MP, who had met Mahendar Reddy’s parents Srinivas Reddy and Latha had promised them financial support from the State government. He then took up the issue with the government and got granted the cheque granted.
