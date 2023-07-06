Podu pattas made tribals owners of costly lands: Puvvada

With the distribution of podu patta passbooks, tribal communities could now avail all government schemes, said Puvvada Ajay Kumar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:18 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar distributing podu land pattas at Raghunathapalem mandal in Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: With the distribution of podu patta passbooks, tribal communities could now avail all government schemes, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said.

At a programme at Raghunathapalem Rythu Vedika in the district on Thursday, Ajay Kumar distributed podu pattas to 673 beneficiaries from 13 villages of Raghunathapalem mandal in Khammam Assembly constituency. Addressing the gathering, Ajay Kumar said podu cultivators had also become owners of costly lands as the price of an acre land in villages in the mandal was no less than Rs 50 lakh. The government was giving pattas to 1707 acres of land worth Rs 800 crore to Rs 1,000 crore to beneficiaries in the mandal.

The Minister, asking the public not to trust false campaigns by opposition parties against the BRS government as the government was working for the well-being of all sections, urged the public to support the BRS in the next elections.

Earlier in the day, Ajay Kumar launched development works worth Rs 1.50 crore in different municipal divisions in Khammam city. Thousands of crores of rupees were being spent to provide facilities to the people, he said, noting that development which could have otherwise been achieved in 25 years, was made possible in just five years in Khammam city. This was possible only because of the commitment of the BRS government, he said.

ZP chairman L Kamal Raju, Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, Additional Collector Snehalatha Mogili and others were present.