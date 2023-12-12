BRS will remain voice of people of Telangana, says Harish Rao

Addressing a BRS meeting in Sangareddy on Tuesday, Harish Rao said the BRS had seen many ups and downs in its history of more than two decades.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Sangareddy: Former Minister T Harish Rao said the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would continue to be the voice of the people of Telangana.

Addressing a BRS meeting in Sangareddy on Tuesday, Harish Rao said the BRS had seen many ups and downs in its history of more than two decades. Stating that the BRS would stay calm in victories and defeats, Rao said party president K Chandrashekhar Rao had launched the party on his own 22 years ago. Overcoming many challenges, he had led a 14-year-long successful battle for the creation of Telangana State.

Since local body elections and parliament elections would be conducted soon, Harish Rao called upon the party cadre and leaders to put a collective effort to strengthen the party. Assuring that he would be available for party cadre round the clock, he said he would reach Sangareddy within half an hour after receiving a phone call. The former minister thanked the party cadre in the district, crediting them with the party’s win in seven out of 10 constituencies.

Appealing to the cadre to stay strong to see a better future, he said BRS leaders and Chandrashekhar Rao had sacrificed their posts many a time for the cause of the State. The BRS had lost the election by just a two percent vote share difference. He said the Congress had carried a false propaganda against the BRS government which the people believed.

Sangareddy MLA Chintha Prabhakar, Zilla Parishad chairperson V Manjusri, Naraspur MLA V Sunitha Lakshma Reddy and other BRS leaders were present. Harish Rao also participated in another meeting in Zaheerabad constituency which the BRS won.