BRS will retain power with over 100 seats: Bhupalpally MLA

BRS will retain power and emerge victorious for third consecutive term by winning more than 100 seats, declared Bhupalpally MLA

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Fri - 23 June 23

Hyderabad: The BRS will retain power and emerge victorious for third consecutive term by winning more than 100 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in the State, declared Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy.

He said though both the Congress and the BJP were indulging in wishful thinking, hoping to seize power in Telangana, their dreams would remain unfulfilled.

Addressing the press conference at BRS Legislative Party office here on Friday, Venkata Ramana Reddy condemened the remarks made by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during the former’s visit to Bhupalapally on Thursday. The BRS legislators slammed the BJP and the Congress for resorting to such cheap tactics for publicity.

He alleged that both the BJP and Congress were employing these tactics due to their inability to accept the success of the recent decennial celebrations of the Telangana State Formation Day, from June 2 to 22. He said both the political parties were indulging in wishful thinking, hoping to seize power in Telangana.

Reddy stated that there was no greater deceiver of Telangana than Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government at the Centre. Highlighting the Centre’s contradictory actions, he pointed out that within a short span after Modi’s public declaration in Ramagundam that the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) would not be privatized, the Centre initiated the tender process for coal block auctions in the Singareni areas.

Further, the BRS legislator criticised the BJP for failing to fulfill its promises made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, including establishment of a railway coach factory in Kazipet, a steel factory in Bayyaram, a Tribal University in the state, and granting national project status to the Palamuru-Rangareddy project, among other commitments.

He also condemned the Congress for organising protests and burning effigies of the Chief Minister in various locations on Thursday.

In a separate press conference, Government Whip Padi Kaushik Reddy said Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajeder will lose his deposit in the ensuing Assembly elections.

He stated that Rajender was only seeking political sympathy and had done nothing for development of the constituency during his term.

He challenged Rajender for an open debate on development of Huzurabad constituency under the BRS regime.

He also snubbed his detractors stating that his family was the first flagbearer of the BRS, but were forced to leave it due to harassment meted out by Rajender to his father.