KTR terms ‘Delhi Ordinance’ anti-federal, asks Congress to spell out its stand

The Ordinance was brought out by the Centre after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:44 PM, Fri - 23 June 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Terming the Centre’s Ordinance to control administrative services in Delhi as ‘anti-federal’, BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao demanded that the Congress party spell out its stand and explain why it will or will not support the Bill. He said the Bill was being forced on people of the nation, especially those in the national capital.

The Ordinance was brought out by the Narendra Modi government after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government. However, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that his party will take a decision on supporting the AAP against the Centre’s ordinance before the commencement of the Parliament session.

Speaking to mediapersons in Delhi on Friday, Rama Rao said the BRS will oppose any decision taken by the Centre against the federal spirit of the nation. He asserted that the BRS MPs will oppose the Bill, proposed to enable the Centre to indirectly control the Delhi governance, in the Parliament.

Responding to a question on the Opposition meet at Patna, the BRS working president made it clear that the party believes in uniting people, but not political parties for the sake of it. He said BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made lot of efforts to ensure that there is a common agenda across the country.

“Both the Congress and the BJP have failed miserably and neglected the nation in 75 years of independence. Uniting with the Congress party as we oppose the BJP, does not make sense for the nation as we see no difference between both the parties,” he said, and added that the BRS will continue its efforts to unite the people against both the political parties and implement the Telangana model of development across the country.

Reacting to the Congress leaders terming the BRS as B-Team to the BJP, the Minister stated that people are fully aware that the BRS is Telangana‘s team. He said it was an open secret how the Congress and the BJP were in cahoots with each other during the 2019 general elections in Nizamabad and Karimnagar Parliamentary constituencies.

Calling Narendra Modi as the weakest Prime Minister of all those who served India since independence, Rama Rao credited the BRS for criticising Modi on most issues. He took a jibe at the Prime Minister stating that if given a chance, Modi would even shift the national capital from Delhi to Gujarat.