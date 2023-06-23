BRS flays Congress leader for criticizing Telangana decennial celebrations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Fri - 23 June 23

Karimnagar: BRS town president Challa Harishankar came down heavily on senior congress leader and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar for terming Telangana decennial celebrations as a mere eye wash.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Harishankar said that congress party, which lost deposits in municipal, local body, MLA and MP elections, had no right to teach lessons to BRS.

Terming Prabhakar as an outdated leader, he said that the people of Karimnagar have forgotten former MP a long time ago and the latter was levelling baseless allegations against BRS leaders to get recognition among the public.

Prabhakar, who claimed himself to be a senior leader, lacked political awareness. Unable to compete with BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalkar in developing the district, the former MP was making personal allegations against the minister.

When he was MP, the Congress leader did nothing for the development of Karimnagar. He failed to facilitate the winning of a single corporator in Karimnagar municipal corporation elections.

Instead of provoking people in the name of religion, BJP state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has not sanctioned a single rupee for the development of the constituency during the last four years. Sankay Kumar should be ashamed to seek votes from the public. Criticizing the state government was a single point agenda of the BJP leader, he alleged.

Except for chanting ‘Desham Kosam and Dharmam Kosam’ mantra, BJP leader never took initiative to sanction central funds for Karimangar development. Like Prabhakar, Sanjay Kumar is also going to become an outdated leader very soon. Stating that the people of Karimangar were well conscious, he said that they would teach a befitting lesson to both the leaders.