BRS will return to power for third term: CM KCR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:53 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is addressing party leaders, and cadre from Gajwel Constituency at a function hall near Medchal on Friday.

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao exuded confidence in his party’s performance, asserting that the BRS would secure victory with an estimated 95 to 105 seats in the ensuing Assembly elections in Telangana. He urged the people to vote for the BRS to ensure that the ongoing development in the State, continues unabated.

The Chief Minister who is busy with multiple public meetings across the State, held a meeting with key leaders and cadre of Gajwel constituency at a function hall in Anthaipally of Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Friday. He instructed them to work in complete coordination and strive to get him a better majority than the previous elections i.e. more than 58,000 votes majority. He assured to spend at least a day every month with people of Gajwel constituency

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrashekhar Rao reminded how the Gajwel constituency transformed in the last 10 years and acknowledged that a lot more is yet to be achieved. “People of Gajwel constituency extended their complete support at crucial junctures. As an elected representatives, one should never be satisfied with what they have done for the constituency or its people,” he asserted.

He empathised with those who lost their lands due to projects like Kondapochamma Sagar and Mallanna Sagar, and assured to do justice for their sacrifices. He stated that due to construction of such projects, Telangana could permanently end drought-like conditions and witness increased groundwater levels.

The Chief Minister said despite severe hurdles created by from the Congress party and others to stall the , the State government completed the first phase by completing the pending projects. In the second phase, the State government aims to complete the canal works and provide water to every village. He stated that drawing from personal experiences as Siddipet MLA, he took up Mission Bhagiratha scheme at the State level which was yielding desired results by supplying drinking water to every household across the State.

He expressed his pride in the state’s progress and the positive shift that has occurred in Telangana’s agricultural sector since its formation.

The constituency in-charge and Finance Minister T Harish Rao along with Telangana State Forest Development Corporation chairman Vanteru Prathap Reddy, and MLC Dr V Yadava Reddy as in-charges to carry out the election campaign in Gajwel. Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and other leaders attended the meeting on Friday.