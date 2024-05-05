Congress lacks accountability; how can liars be trusted, asks KCR

Addressing an election rally at Jagtial as part of his bus tour, Chandrashekhar Rao said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy should explain the fate of the six guarantees including the crop loan waiver promised on December 9.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 May 2024, 10:10 PM

Hyderabad: BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday minced no words while listing out the failures of the ruling Congress party on multiple fronts, right from the neglect of welfare of farmers, women, students and marginalised communities in Telangana.

He also came down heavily on Rahul Gandhi for making false claims at a public meeting in Nirmal that the Congress government was providing Rs.2,500 to women.

When he questioned people whether they received the benefits as being claimed by the Congress, the crowd responded with a loud “No”.

“While people are denying implementation of the Congress schemes, the Chief Minister is now swearing on different Gods and Goddesses, assuring to implement the promises by August 15.

Should we trust such liars?” he asked. Calling for accountability from the Congress government, he pointed out its failure to disburse Rythu Bandhu financial assistance to farmers for the Yasangi (Rabi) season and for not paying the promised Rs.500 per quintal of bonus to paddy farmers.

“The Congress promised to implement Rythu Bharosa rather than Rythu Bandhu and credit Rs.7,500 per acre into bank accounts of farmers every season. Now, there is no guarantee for Rythu Bandhu itself,” he said, pointing out the discrepancies in the Congress’s agricultural policies.

Criticising the proposed restrictions on Rythu Bharosa including financial assistance to farmers with landholding of upto five acres and only to those cultivating their lands, he said the State government was doing grave injustice to farmers with a little higher land holdings of six-seven acres.

The BRS president emphasised the need for BRS representation in parliament to safeguard the interests of Telangana, citing the proposed removal of Jagtial district as a prime example of the State government’s negligence towards people’s aspirations.

He highlighted the developmental initiatives undertaken by the BRS government, including creation of Jagtial district, establishment of a medical college in Jagitial, and also development of the flood canal to irrigate farm lands. Lashing out at the Congress’s lack of understanding and commitment to fulfilling the people’s needs, Chandrashekhar Rao asked the State government to spell out the reasons for drying up the flood canal which led to withering of crops.

He held the State government responsible for the plight of farmers and said the Congress was neglecting marginalised communities such as beedi workers, weavers, toddy tappers and students as well by abandoning initiatives taken up by the previous BRS government.

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chandrashekhar Rao accused him of focusing solely on slogans and rhetoric, while failing to address the needs of marginalised and backward sections of the country.

He pointed out the depreciation of the rupee value and the lack of tangible benefits for marginalised communities as evidence of the BJP government’s shortcomings over the past decade.

The former Chief Minister ridiculed the attempts to create an assumption that the Lok Sabha elections were a fight between the Congress and the BJP.

He reminded that though people elected four BJP MPs in 2019 elections, they could not get an additional benefit of even Rs.4 for the State. He demanded to know the fate of establishment of the Turmeric Board and the reopening of Nizam Sugar factory by the BJP.

He asked why people should vote for the BJP which did not deliver a single electoral promise. Stating that Modi was conspiring to diver Godavari River water to Tamil Nadu at the cost of Telangana, Chandrashekhar Rao emphasised the need for the presence of the BRS MPs in the parliament to stall such attempts.

“Godavari River is our lifeline. Neither the BJP nor the Congress will speak against the Prime Minister in the parliament. Only the BRS MPs can question him and stall such attempts,” he said, adding that while the BRS strove for welfare of beedi workers, Modi was shutting down beedi factories and the Chief Minister was supporting it. BRS MP candidates Bajireddy Govardhan, Koppula Eeshwar, B Vinod Kumar, MLAs and MLCs were present.