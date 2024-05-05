CM Revant Reddy promises to adopt erstwhile Adilabad district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 May 2024, 08:24 PM

Nirmal: Stating that Adilabad was special to him, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that he would adopt erstwhile Adilabad and assured comprehensive development of the region.

“Congress will take up the responsibility of reopening the CCI unit in Adilabad,” he said while addressing at a public meeting here on Sunday.

The Chief Minister also assured that the pending Rythu Bharosa assistance would be extending to all farmers before May 9. “I also promise to implement Rs.2 lakh farm loan waiver before August 15,” Revanth Reddy said.

Later addressing at the public meeting in Gadwal, the Chief Minister charged that BRS and BRS were hatching conspiracies to defeat the Congress candidates.

Appealing the Congress cadres to thwart the conspiracies, he wanted them to ensure Congress candidates win the elections with bumper majority.

“In the (Assembly elections) semifinals held in December, we had defeated BRS. Now, in the finals to be held on May 13, we have to defeat the BJP,” Revanth Reddy said to the gathering.