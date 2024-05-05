Enthusiastic response to KCR continues as he calls for Telangana reconstruction

The meeting premises reverberated with whistles and applause when the BRS chief mentioned local MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 May 2024, 09:05 PM

BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

Karimnagar: There was huge response from the public and party workers when BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the Telangana movement was not over yet and emphasized on the need for reconstruction of the State here on Sunday.

Chandrashekhar Rao, who stayed in Kaushik Reddy’s residence in Veenavanka last night, on Sunday participated in the BRS Atmeeya Sammelanam wherein 20,000 party workers from the mandal and important leaders from Huzurabad constituency took part

. About 200 Oggudolu artists and women carrying bonalu took part in a rally from the MLA’s residence to the bus-stand. Later, party leaders and workers gave a warm welcome to Chandrashekhar Rao when he reached Karimnagar town on his way to Jagtial to participate in his road show.