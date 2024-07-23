BRS working president KTR thanks Mukhra (K) sarpanch for protecting saplings

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 July 2024, 12:50 PM

Adilabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao thanked Mukhra (K) sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi for protecting saplings planted on account of his birthday.

Rao responded to a tweet of Meenakshi on X (formerly known as Twitter) and said: Many thanks. Glad You are taking care of the saplings.

In the tweet, Meenakshi mentioned that 10,000 plants were planted to mark his birthday over the last five years and 100 percent of them survived. Now, the plants added greenery to the village, while greeting visitors of the habitation.

Many thanks 🙏 Glad you’re taking care of the saplings https://t.co/Eey7XtCB1S — KTR (@KTRBRS) July 23, 2024

Mukhra (K), a model village in Echoda mandal, won five national awards for standing out in self-sufficiency in power, sanitation, biodiversity, etc., It received the national-level Gram Urja Swaraj Vishesh award and a cash incentive of Rs 50 lakh from Union Panchayat Raj minister Giri Raj Singh at National Panchayat Awards-2023 on April 27, 2023.

It was one of the three villages in the country to have been chosen for the Gram Urja Swaraj Vishesh award.