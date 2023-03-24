BSNL services continues to be disrupted in North Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:18 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Karimnagar: BSNL services continue to be disrupted as service provider’s network went offline following a fire accident in BSNL main branch near Tower Circle in Karimnagar, late on Wednesday night.

Technical team of BSNL is busy in restoring the networking system. Since the entire equipment was burnt to ashes, officials are fixing new equipment besides installing new software. It will take 24 hours to restore services, BSNL sources said.

Fire broke out in ACs arranged to cool the networking controlling system due to short-circuit. As a result, the entire networking controlling system was completely burnt.

Besides CUG mobile phones of different government departments, about three lakh mobile phones that used BSNL services were also affected in the erstwhile Karimnagar, Adilabad, and few parts of Warangal and Nizamabad districts.

BSNL broadband services were also stalled as 3,000 land phones were disconnected due lack of network. Activity in various banks has also stalled due to lack of network. It is learnt that about Rs 5 crore to 6 crore worth property was burnt in the fire accident.