Dalai Lama says he will try to visit Buddhavanam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:36 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Buddhavanam project consultant E Sivanagireddy presentiong his book entitled “Buddhist Archaeology of Telangana” to the Dalai Lama

Hyderabad: Tibetian spiritual leader Dalai Lama has responded positively to the Telangana government’s invitation and said he would try to visit Buddhavanam at Nagarjuna Sagar.

Buddhavanam Special Officer Mallepalli Laxmaiah met the Dalai Lama at his office in Dharamshala on Monday and extended an invitation to visit the Buddhavanam.

In reply, the Dalai Lama responded positively and said, “I will try to come to Buddhavanam.”

During the meeting, Laxmaiah reminded Dalai Lama about planting a sapling of the holy Bodhi tree brought from Bodhgaya, at Buddhavanam during his entourage to Kalachakra Mahasammelan in January 2006. He also showed the image of the grown-up tree and presented a memento of Buddhavanam.

Laxmaiah also briefed Dalai Lama about the Buddhavanam, the first of its Buddhist Heritage theme park in India, developed in an extent of 274 acres showcasing the events from the life of the Buddha, his previous lives (Jataka Stories) in bronze and stone.

Buddhavanam project consultant E Sivanagireddy presented his book entitled “Buddhist Archaeology of Telangana” to the Dalai Lama.

